HSE chief: 'Prospect of people coming together for Christmas is looking good'

Stabilisation of the number of Covid cases gave cause for hope and Ireland is now among only two countries in Europe where the rate is slowing
People wearing face masks during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Dublin's city centre. The numbers of Covid detections are coming down.  Photo: Collins

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 09:08
Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said the prospect of people coming together for Christmas was looking good, but Level 5 measures must be continued for five weeks.

The figures were good, he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland. “We want people to come together at Christmas.” 

But he warned: “We must see through the measures first” as the figures could change very quickly “if we let up too early.” 

We want Christmas to be safe, but we also want January and February to be safe.

The stabilisation of the number of Covid cases gave cause for hope, he added. Ireland was now among only two countries in Europe (with Finland) where the rate was slowing. People were behind this change, especially young people, he said. The efforts were beginning to pay off.

There were still outbreaks in nursing homes, this was of major concern. 

It was a reminder that once the virus gets into a care setting it was “virulent and vicious” and that was inevitable when there was widespread community transmission.

Frankly, the figures are changing week to week. If the people let up then that will change.

The roll-out of quicker Covid-19 testing for places like airports was still being evaluated by the HSE, he said and it was unlikely to be ready in time for Christmas. 

The rate of Covid in Ireland and Finland is reducing. Photo: Collins

There was a wide range of fast testing being developed, they would all have to be examined to ensure they were safe and effective. 

Some tests were not as effective when tested in the field, he said. 

“We are dispassionate about testing these tests. It will take time to do it properly.” 

There had been a reduction in testing with a fall-off in GP referrals of 30 percent. Over 42,000 contact tracing calls were made in one week, but there was a reduction in such calls because of the fall in the number of positive cases and the fall in the number of contacts for each person.

Dr Henry cautioned that to lift restrictions too early could see figures go up again quickly as had happened in Switzerland.

In the meantime, all hospital services remained safe and open and he urged anyone experiencing cancer symptoms to go immediately to hospital.

“Our services are open. Patients will be kept safe there.”

