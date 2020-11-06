Alan Kelly: 'Terminally-ill patients must get medical cards without review' 

Terminally-ill patients must be given medical cards without review, the Labour leader has said.

Alan Kelly said that the move would cost less than €500,000 a year — a figure he dubbed as "Mickey Mouse" money in the context of the overall health budget.

A Department of Health clinical review on the issue is underway and due to be published soon, but terminally-ill cancer patient John Wall has said that "the time for talking is over".

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said last month that he had spoken to Mr Wall and wanted to see the issue progressed.

Mr Kelly has told Newstalk radio that the cost, in terms of overall public expenditure, is small.

"We've made some estimates that it will cost less than half a million a year and I would say way less than that but that's just putting out a ballpark.

"So, it's really important that the government make the decision now. If they don't, I cannot find the reason."

Mr Kelly said it was "a policy issue" for the Government.

"Any of us in Leinster House knows that the medical card process is tedious because it depends on who you're dealing with.

"Many people actually end up getting refused, or prolonged questions, or by the point that they actually get the card, they're dead.

"So yes, it is an issue and it's not acceptable."