1 in 3 doctors verbally or physically abused during Covid-19 – survey

Over a third of doctors were verbally or physically abused by patients or their relatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey has found.

The Medical Protection Society (MPS) survey, conducted in September, found that 34% of 361 doctors reported being verbally or physically abused since the pandemic took hold.

A further 7% experienced verbal or physical abuse from a member of the public outside of a medical setting, with some doctors reporting that they had been shouted at in the street, it also found.

Doctors on the frontline were being abused for treatment or procedures being delayed or cancelled because of the pandemic, which had led to services running more slowly and at reduced capacity.

Some medics reported being assaulted while working in the Covid-19 emergency department while others had food thrown at them or were verbally abused on the street.

“Daily complaints have become par for the course. I have been told directly that access to care is currently ‘a disgrace’, waiting times for clinics and emergency care are ‘a disgrace’, families not being allowed to visit is ‘a disgrace’,” one doctor told the survey.

Another said they experienced "aggression" after cancer surgery was cancelled for a second time due to Covid-19 related bed shortages.

In some cases patients or their relatives were demanding treatment or were turning up at the medics home.

“Patients are demanding to be seen. Some refusing to wear masks or social distance and pushing past staff,” one doctor said.

“Local people have been calling to my home and banging on my door, as they are too afraid to go to the clinic,” another doctor said.

One doctor said it was “demoralising and upsetting” to be subjected to abuse and anger “when everyone is just trying to do their best in very difficult times”.

MPS, which supports over 21,000 medical professionals in Ireland, said the results were “deplorable” and called for greater supports for doctors, 40% of whom said their mental wellbeing had worsened since the pandemic began.

“The need for mental wellbeing support is all the more important and urgent given the surge in the number of healthcare workers that are off work due to Covid-19 related issues. Those working in both HSE and private healthcare settings, must be properly supported,” Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, MPS Medicolegal Lead, said.