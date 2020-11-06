Government urged to let people break 5km travel restriction to buy Christmas trees

People should be given a special dispensation to travel beyond 5kms from their homes to buy a real Christmas tree, it has been argued.

Independent TD from Sligo, Marian Harkin, and the owner of a West Cork garden centre have appealed to the Government to allow extended travel for the purchase of 'real trees' under Level 5 restrictions in the run-up to December 25.

Given that Christmas tree sales fell largely in the agriculture category, such sales could be treated in the same way as other activities in the agri-sector, she said.

“The once a year opportunity for Christmas tree growers to sell their output cannot be missed if their business is to survive," she said.

"This needs the necessary flexibility in the administration of current Covid regulations governing travel and trading."

Tree sellers had a core three-week period in which to sell their annual output, Deputy Harkin pointed out.

“Bearing in mind that tree suppliers vary in scale, with some selling direct from farms, others utilising open-air ‘pop-ups’, and the bigger producers needing the right to distribute widely, special consideration had to be given to the industry and their routes to market”, Deputy Harkin emphasised.

Noah Chase who just received a delivery of two hundred potted living Christmas trees at the Deelish Garden Centre, Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The Deelish Garden Centre in West Cork received its first delivery of living Christmas trees yesterday morning - and if last year's demand is any guide, they'll need more of them.

Despite some confusion over whether or not a Christmas tree is deemed an essential item under the current Level 5 restrictions, the manager of the centre, Noah Chase, is of the view that if people want them, they should be able to get them.

"We only sell living Christmas trees," Noah said. "They're either grown for their entire life in a pot or they're potted [out of the ground] with its roots intact."

Given the gloom cast over 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic and its dreadful toll on the nation's physical and mental health, some people have gone early and put up the tree, with Halloween barely out of the way.

The current Level 5 status is set to remain until December 1 yet the Late Late Toy Show - often the curtain-raiser to the festive season - takes place at the end of the month.

It's likely to mean a spike in demand for trees in the coming weeks, as long as clarity is provided as to whether they can be purchased in the first place.

"We've been selling trees since 1984, living trees," Noah said. "This is our first delivery [this year] and we're going to see how it goes. Last year we ran out."

Noah Chase who just received a delivery of two hundred potted living Christmas trees at the Deelish Garden Centre, Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The trees come from the UK as Noah said no Irish supplier provides living trees, instead choosing to cut them. He thinks some Irish growers may change tack in future, given the advantages he sees in a living versus a cut tree.

"You can plant them out and dig them up again in early December," he said. "Some customers have got up to 10 years from a single tree."

The price range is similar to a cut tree - between €30 and €70 - but Noah said it also offers children an educational opportunity as "you have this connection with the tree."

"Financially and environmentally it makes a whole lot of sense."

He also refers to the anti-bacterial nature of coniferous trees, and a living tree retailer may just have another advantage amid the current uncertainty - an argument could be made that they fall under the agricultural sales or forestry categories.