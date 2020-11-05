Tánaiste rejects calls to allow gun owners shoot pheasants during lockdown

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has rejected calls from several of his TDs and senators to allow gun owners shoot pheasants this winter.

At a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, calls were made from a number of rural party members who said the ban on shooting is “illogical” and will lead to an increase in roadkill.

Cork South West senator Tim Lombard, former ministers Paul Kehoe and John Paul Phelan, and Clare TD Joe Carey all raised concerns about the impact on hunters not being able to shoot this season.

Mr Lombard, speaking to the Irish Examiner, said for most of the people involved this is their only activity and given it is done in remote settings outdoors, there is limited or no risk of spreading Covid-19.

“It is totally illogical,” he said. "This is about one man and his dog shooting within 5km of his home, away from everybody.

"We moved on the numbers attending funerals and weddings and the world didn’t collapse. We can do it here.

Mr Lombard said the failure to allow hunting will “only lead to an increase in roadkill”.

In response, Mr Varadkar said that while he accepted anomalies will exist under level 5 restrictions, if they moved on this, they would have to move of opening golf clubs and other leisure activities.

He said the restrictions have been in place for two weeks now, and need to be allowed work.

In normal circumstances, Michael Donovan of Rathcormac Gun Club in Co Cork would be out this coming weekend with his son, Jack, and their springer spaniels on the search for some of the 300 to 400 pheasants he reared and then released back in July.

The shooting season officially started on November 1 — but with level 5 restrictions in place, it not likely to be lifted until the start of December, meaning a three-month season is now down to two.

"In rural areas, 5km in any direction is all countryside to me," said Michael.

"We can bring the dogs out walking through the fields, but we can't bring the guns."

Michael O'Donovan with his dog Oscar. Picture: David Keane

He said people here might have the wrong image of shooting, based on the idea of upper-crust types in the UK wandering around huge estates, whereas in Ireland, clubs tend to pursue "rough shooting" in smaller numbers.

Rathcormac Gun Club has 32 members and stays within the locality.

"We are walking every field, every ditch and up and down every river," said Michael, adding that it is on land belonging to neighbours who have given written permission.

While he raises up to 400 pheasants before releasing them, he said he might shoot just a dozen over the course of the season itself, "and you would be happy with it".

He believes shooting is good both as a rural sport and for mental health, adding that "the Government has forgotten about rural Ireland".