More than 2,000 children waiting to access mental health services

More than 2,000 children and teens are on waiting lists to access mental health services, as demand for support rises due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A national charity is now warning that some children are waiting two to three years to access care.

Barnardos has seen a 26% increase in referrals for support in the first 10 months of this year compared to 2019, and said more children were presenting with anxiety.

The national charity also expressed concern over gaps in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) following confirmation by minister of State with responsibility for mental health Mary Butler this week that 2,112 children were waiting to access services.

In some circumstances, children deemed high-risk were unable to access emergency services, which presented significant risks, the charity warned.

“Some children that we would consider high-risk, and with high levels of need, have not been able to access emergency CAMHS support and are required to receive a letter from A&E or a GP stating suicidal ideation and self-harm before being added to the waiting list,” said Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly.

“This threshold needs to be reduced to allow for early intervention and prevention, both of which are key to support the prevention of a potential tragic outcome.”

Face-to-face contact with services is only happening in “extreme cases”, and virtual appointments worked for some “but not all”, the charity said.

Barnardos staff were hearing about delays in accessing care on a daily basis, with some children and teens waiting two to three years to access services.

“Many families that we work with continue to experience lengthy waiting times for contact from CAMHS,” said Ms Connolly. "For those who have been referred to services, the indication is that wait times could be up to three years.

“These delays are not new and have been a long-time concern for Barnardos.”

The charity urged the Government to provide adequate resources and consider triaging lower-risk children to free up capacity and reduce waiting lists.

Minister of State with responsibility for mental health Mary Butler. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Ms Butler expressed concern over the waiting list figures at the Oireachtas health committee yesterday, but said staff were being recruited.

"There will be 20 new whole-time equivalent staff recruited or CAMHS hubs and CAMHS teams to try and reduce these waiting lists,” she said.

Increasing demand for support, she said, was evident from a recent visit to a CAMHS unit in Galway that supports 650 children and teens.

“They had 18 referrals alone in the previous week, which was double what they would normally have, and very few people are leaving their services at the moment, so this will add to waiting lists,” she said.

The HSE said 87.5% of urgent referrals to CAMHS were responded to within three working days in September (compared to a target of 80%) and that 95.6% of young people referred were seen within 12 months in community CAMHS services so far this year.

"Every effort is made to prioritise urgent referrals so that young people with high-risk presentations are seen as soon as possible, and this is often within 24 to 48 hours. This may impact on wait times for cases that are considered, by a clinician, to be less severe," said a spokesperson for the HSE, adding that recruitment difficulties had left several posts unfilled.