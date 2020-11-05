Pandemic and general election boost listener numbers for talk radio

More and more people are listening to talk radio, with stations noting that the general election, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to bumper listenership figures this year.

However, many music stations have been hit with a loss in listeners, the latest industry report states.

Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures show there has been a massive increase in people tuning in to RTÉ Radio One, with increases also made by Newstalk and Today FM.

For RTÉ Radio One, Joe Duffy reigned supreme and set a new personal record. Miriam O'Callaghan also broke a JNLR record, seeing the biggest gain in listeners across all ages, channels, and times.

Sunday with Miriam had 236,000 listeners last year, but shot up to 318,000 listeners this year, a year-on-year increase of 82,000.

Liveline had 363,000 listeners last year, but this year, 404,000 people tuned in to hear others 'talk to Joe'.

Perhaps the highlight of the year was the debate on Normal People's sex scenes, which turned the radio stalwart's head-in-hands expression into a viral meme.

The Today slot on RTÉ Radio One, which has been presented by both Sarah McInerney and Claire Byrne this year since the retirement of Sean O'Rourke, went up from 315,000 to 369,000 listeners — an increase of 54,000 people tuning in compared to last year.

All of RTÉ One's weekend radio programmes saw an increase in listeners also.

However, RTÉ 2FM's listenership actually dropped during the week.

For weekdays, the 2FM Breakfast show hosted by Doireann and Eoghan, as well as shows hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli, Tracy Clifford, and Jenny Greene all dropped listeners.

However, listenership figures for 2FM's weekend shows did increase, with Louise MacSharry's 9am slot, which was Dave Fanning's slot last year, going up by 17,00 listeners. Dave Fanning's new slot, and theChris and Ciara show also increased its listeners.

As for Newstalk, The Pat Kenny Show has a reach of 155,000, up 14,000 listeners year-on-year.

Séan Moncrieff's show has 96,000 listeners, up 6,000 year-on-year.

Ian Dempsey on Today FM held onto his breakfast show audience of 179,000 people, an increase of 2,000 people year on year.

In the mid-morning 9am-12pm slot, Dermot and Dave had a record audience high of 183,000, a 19,000 year on year increase, making them the most listened to show in that time slot on commercial radio.

Matt Cooper’s The Last Word increased its drivetime audience by 4,000, up to 152,000 people.

In Cork, 96FM and Red FM also saw an increase in the number of people listening to their talk radio shows.

PJ Coogan show on 96FM saw a 15,000 rise in listener numbers.

96FM's Opinion Line, hosted by PJ Coogan, had 61,000 listeners daily 12 months ago. Its listener numbers have now increased to 76,000.

The Opinion Line is still the most listened-to talk show in Cork, just beating its rival, The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM, which had 75,000 listeners.