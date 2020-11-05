Gardaí fear 'stigma' in seeking mental health support

Many gardaí and Garda staff are experiencing trauma while at work, according to a survey conducted among An Garda Síochána workforce.

Over 50% of respondents said they occasionally experienced trauma at work, while 63% of gardaí who were surveyed reported that they experienced trauma due to their job.

Stress levels were also high among the force and civilian personnel, with 45% saying they experienced 'high' or 'very high' stress levels at work.

Many respondents also reported that there was a stigma around availing of mental health and emotional supports, and many believe that seeking help would have a "detrimental impact on career progression".

Just over one in five of those surveyed took a work-related absence in the past year.

The average mental health rating given by gardaí was 6.8/10, whereas Garda staff's mental health rating averaged at 7.3.

The average physical health rating for gardaí was 6.6/10, and Garda staff had a higher average rating of 7.2.

However, the survey also showed that there were supports in place for staff, with 70% of Garda personnel saying they felt like they could speak with a supervisor about something that was upsetting them at work.

Over 70% were aware of the organisation’s support services, including the peer support network, the 24/7 confidential helpline, and the counselling service.

The vast majority of those who have used these support services were happy with them and would recommend them to a colleague.

There was a 73% satisfaction rate for peer support, 65% satisfaction rate for the employee assistance service, and a 73% satisfaction rate for 24/7 helpline.

Sense of camaraderie

The majority of respondents also said there is a strong sense of camaraderie among the force.

Over 5,200 Garda personnel completed this Health Needs Assessment Survey Report, which was carried out by an independent firm Crowe.

An Garda Síochána announced today it was increasing mental health supports in response to the survey's findings.

There have been recent enhancements to the independent 24/7 counselling service, and next month a health and wellbeing app will be launched.

Psychological supervision and supports have also been put in place for personnel working in cybercrime, protective services, and specialist interviewing.

A formal relationship has also been established with Oscar Kilo — the UK National Police Wellbeing Service.

"The results have sent a clear message around important issues and in particular mental health and trauma," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"One quote, in particular, captures the unique challenges faced in policing.

This is not a normal job with normal stresses.

"It is crucial, therefore, that not only are the right supports in place and widely advertised, but that personnel feel empowered to avail of them.

"A key objective of our Health & Wellbeing Strategy is to directly challenge and overcome such stigma, and bring about the kind of cultural change where seeking help is seen for the strength that it is and not any kind of weakness."

"Ultimately, we want to create a more compassionate workplace rooted in fairness and equality."

An Garda Síochána’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Oghenovo Oghuvbu said the results of the survey will inform the gardaí's Health and Wellness Strategy and Implementation Plan.

"It is apparent from the findings that the culture surrounding mental wellbeing needs to progress and evolve within the organisation."