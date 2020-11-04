Shortall calls on Taoiseach to review code of conduct

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been called upon to review the code of conduct for ministerial officeholders after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted leaking a confidential document.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said "by any standards, the past few days have been damaging to the Government" and, by extension, damaging to politics.

"We have the spectacle of a senior member of your government exposed for engaging in what can only be described as grubby activity for grubby purposes," she said.

"Leaking a confidential document to a rival union while the government was engaged in negotiations, and those negotiations were still in progress with the licensed union."

Ms Shortall rejected the Tánaiste's explanation that the contract was public knowledge stating "very minor elements" were in the press release at the time, while the full document was 108 pages.

"So, there's an awful lot more there within negotiations and was subsequently then agreed," she said.

"There was a lot of weasel words and you're engaging in some of these weasel words yourself by talking about the essentials of the agreement.

"The other insult to injury was the fact that the Tánaiste tried to ludicrously dress this all up as somehow having a legitimate objective and laughingly claimed that he was honouring government commitments. This insults people's intelligence. I think most people saw this episode for what it actually was.

"He engaged in a deliberate distortion of the truth, and very regrettably, then in the last couple of days this was then repeated by a succession of ministers."

She told the Taoiseach: "I heard you repeating some of those cynically crafted spin lines, and that's beneath you. Will you now undertake an immediate review of the code of conduct for officeholders for those people in government? It seems that it's OK with you for members of your government to personally interpret that code."

The Taoiseach said he rejected Ms Shortall's summary.

"As far as I'm concerned [there] is an obligation on all members to adhere to that code in the spirit, and in the principle of that code.

"That's something I would hold strongly, I have made it very clear that I regard what the Tánaiste did in the last government as not best practice. It was inappropriate and was wrong. [The contract] should have been published earlier.

"It seems to me that collective agreements of this sort, with independent contractors will be more difficult, because of the application of the competition law and the competition authority in itself.

"I think it was important that the Tanaiste did address the issue in the house and did take questions on it ... at some length and acknowledged that he wouldn't do this again."