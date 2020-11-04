Socially-distanced Santas to spread  'Ho ho ho' as Covid-19 reins in grotto trips

A trip to Santa’s grotto may be the staple of every child’s Christmas.

But the pandemic has led to some of the most popular festive attractions closing this year.

Indeed, Santa in the Barn at Leahy’s Open Farm, in Midleton, Co Cork, and Santa in a Glass Snow Globe at Waterford City’s Winterval Waterford are among the few places in the country where you will get to meet a Santa in person.

Eddie and Teresa Leahy and Joanna Ahern in their take out café at Leahy’s Farm , Dongourney, Co Cork. The family are setting up their first outdoor Christmas Grotto where children will be able to come to visit Santa Claus this year. Picture Dan Linehan

Events cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions include ones usually held at Fota Island Resort, in Cork, and Crag Cave and Muckross House in Co Kerry.

The event at Cuskinny Court, Cobh, Co Cork, looks like it will not be going ahead, and an announcement is due soon, say organisers.

Christmas Island in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, is off and staff at Tayto Park do not know if there will be an event this year.

There is also a big question mark over the event at Kia Ora Farm, in Gorey, Co Wexford, popular among thousands of families in East Cork, Waterford, and Kilkenny.

“I haven’t made a decision yet but I’ll have my mind made up on Monday,” Padraig O'Donohoe, farm owner, said.

“If I do open it, it won’t be for the profit as it just wouldn’t pay for itself with the way things are with numbers and restrictions.

“If I stay closed, I’ll lose the money anyway.

“And at the end of the day, I really like the idea of doing it just for the sake of normality.”

The father-of-two added: “Children have had so much taken away from them since this pandemic started, and it would be a terrible shame to stop them having something as simple as a Santa’s grotto or other Santa-related experience.

“I know it won’t be the same this year and the idea of having Santa behind a screen sounds like it could be a disaster.”

Winterval at Waterford. Picture: Patrick Browne

All is not lost if you are looking for a socially-distanced Santa-related experience, however.

You may just have to travel further to get it.

Or not, as the two women behind the innovative Elf Express company in Cork would say.

This is because they are bringing festivities to people’s front door.

This will be in the shape of two elves who will turn up to tell children whether or not they have made it onto the naughty or the nice list.

Laura Higgins said: “We have had more than 400 bookings already.

“We didn’t realise it would be as popular as it has turned out to be.

“We had initially offered a range of options but restrictions have put an end to that and we think it is just simpler to offer one option.

“This will entail socially distanced elves talking to children on their doorsteps for about 15 to 20 minutes for €30 for one child, and €5 for each extra one.”

But if you really want to push the festive boat out, you could try Santa’s Magical Trail at the Clanard Court Hotel in Co Kildare.

It involves an overnight stay, and costs €119 per adult, €75 per child, and €29 for a child under 12 months.

Places where you can find a socially-distanced Santa include the (Reimagined) Santa Express, Wicklow Christmas Market, Wicklow Town, and Luggwoods Magical Santa’s Enchanted Forest Experience in Saggart, Co Dublin.

There is also the Santa Train in Rathwood Rath, Tullow, Carlow, and Donegal’s Lapland, Ballyliffin, Donegal.

As well as countless virtual Santa-related events that have sprung up, there are also a number of drive-thru events.