PAC wants to question National Children's Hospital boss on 'challenging' deadline

The Public Accounts Committee has called for the Department of Health and the head of the National Children’s Hospital (NCH) to appear before it to explain why delivering the vastly over-budget facility on time will be “challenging”.

The committee has agreed to add the NCH to its workplan as an urgent item, per committee chair Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

The decision to invite the NCH in is likely to put the committee at loggerheads with Oireachtas officials, after the imposition of a controversial new rule preventing the committee from discussing topics surplus to the published accounts of State bodies.

Previous objections regarding the rule — known as Standing Order 218 — to the Committee on Dáil Procedures regarding the PAC’s interest in speaking to the Department of Education over the Leaving Cert grading fiasco had not been successful, however.

The committee today agreed to write to the procedures committee asking to have its remit extended in order to investigate the status of the NCH project.

The move is intended as a “challenge” or “test” to the power of Standing Order 218.

It said that it hoped to receive written approval within a week, given the “urgency” of the situation.

Should PAC be successful in gaining an extension to its remit, the acting secretary-general of the Department of Health, Colm O’Reardon, and the chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, Fred Barry, would be expected to attend a hearing before Christmas.

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath said on Tuesday that meeting the current opening date of 2023 for the NCH will be challenging, but said he had not been told of any confirmed overruns.

He said his priority, shared by the Department of Health, is that the hospital be delivered as quickly as possible.

The National Children’s Hospital, which began construction in 2017 with a budget of €1bn and a target opening date of 2021, has been beset by controversy since its inception due to huge budget hikes, missed deadlines, and strife between the State and developers BAM.

The hospital, which is under construction on the campus of St James’s Hospital in Dublin’s south city, is currently slated to cost more than €1.7bn.