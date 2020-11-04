UN committee asks Ireland about efforts to reform Leaving Certificate

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has asked Ireland to outline the measures it has taken to mitigate the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and about state efforts to reform the Leaving Certificate "with a view to reducing the stress caused to children".

The committee, in publishing the list of issues it wants to explore with Ireland as part of its next periodic reporting cycle, has also asked Ireland to provide information on sex education programmes and how it is ensuring a child rights-based approach is integrated into the planning, implementation, and monitoring of measures for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including with regard to child participation and data collection.

Ireland will now have until the end of October next year to provide its written response.

In the 12-page list published this week, the committee also seeks information from Ireland about the resources allocated to the Department of Children, "specific budgetary lines for Traveller and Roma children and for children with disabilities who may require affirmative social measures", and how Ireland will "ensure that children, in particular those in vulnerable situations, are not affected by regressive measures taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the potential consequences of the economic crisis triggered by those measures".

There is also a request for more information on preventing violence against children, how family law cases are dealt with in the courts, and on measures to "promptly investigate reports of abuse of children with intellectual disabilities in the care system".