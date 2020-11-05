'Nothing was done' about sexual harassment allegation, claims former Young Greens leader

The former chairwoman of the Young Greens has claimed the party did nothing when she reported alleged sexual harassment.

Tara Gilsenan, who recently left the party, says that she and another member reported the incidents to the party and, when nothing was done, she felt she had no other choice but to speak openly about the issue in her speech during the convention.

She said a member of the Young Greens began harassing another girl, "and eventually moved on and came for me".

Ms Gilsenan says the person would touch her inappropriately and make comments on her appearance and body.

"I didn't know what to do," she said. "When I rejected them, it pissed them off, they started talking over and down to me."

She said she eventually reported the situation to senior members who took notes and they said they would do something. However, she said nothing ever happened.

"We couldn't find a way to make a complaint, we couldn't find a harassment policy," she said. "It became so uncomfortable, we were at our wits' end because no one was doing anything.

"Eventually, when I got up at the convention last month, I said during my speech that I had reported sexual harassment and nothing was done. I'm so shaken up about it still."

After this, Ms Gilsenan said that party chair Hazel Chu and general secretary Bláithín Gallagher both contacted her about the incident.

"I ended up in a meeting after they rang me," she said. "They asked for my help to write a harassment policy, but there had been no mention since."

Ms Gilsenan, along with a number of others, left the party over a week ago during the controversy over the recent mother and baby home legislation.

She says that although the legislation bothered her, the party gave her many reasons to leave.

Read More Lorna Bogue is the latest member of the Green Party to resign

"I have no idea how I managed to stick it out for so long," she said.

Other young women who have left the party, including Cork City South East councillor Lorna Bogue and former MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh, have said that there is a "toxicity" within the party, including issues with sexism and complaints procedures. Ms Gilsenan confirms she had similar experiences.

"I've been told I'm the topic of group chats, I've seen some of the things they've called me," she said.

"I was told my views aren't compatible with the party. I've been harassed and called every name under the sun. There's a lot going on — ageism, sexism, and misogyny. Talk to any woman in the Greens and they'll tell you."

Ms Gilsenan says she is unsure if she would return to politics.

"I think I was hoodwinked, we were told we were joining a left party, and maybe I should've known better. I can't jump into another party, as I don't feel any of the others know enough of about climate."

The Green Party said that it takes "any allegation of harassment extremely seriously".

"We encourage anyone, current or former members, to report any incidents via the appropriate channels," said a spokesperson. "The party has procedures in place to manage any such allegation. Every complaint is followed up on; however, the party cannot comment on individual cases."

"Where complaints are made, the party will first try to resolve them informally and, if no resolution can be found, then a formal process begins.

"The informal process involves a third party to the complaint talking to those involved to see if it can be resolved through an apology or mediation. Contact is only made between aggrieved parties if it agreed to."