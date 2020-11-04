Health & Safety Authority issues almost €1m in fines for breaches

More than two-thirds of the inspections and investigations carried out by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) last year ended in some form of enforcement, while the watchdog also launched 21 prosecutions and handed down almost €1m in fines.

The HSA 2019 annual report, to be published later this week, shows 9,270 inspections were completed last year, with 68% leading to some type of enforcement measure, with 992 improvement or contravention notices issued as well as payment in lieu and prohibition notices.

It also showed that 1,032 investigations were completed on foot of accidents and complaints reported to the HSA. 53 were completed in agriculture, 398 in construction, and 38 in healthcare. A total of 21 prosecutions were taken, with 10 on indictment and 11 summarily, resulting in fines of €938,000.

The first custodial sentence for a breach of occupational health and safety was also handed down although on appeal the custodial element was removed and the accused was ordered to pay €300 to the RNLI.

337 chemical products on the Irish market were assessed for compliance with regulations and found 20 were subject to restrictions

The HSA carried out 4,269 inspections in the construction sector, while 1,684 inspections were carried out in the farming sector. Hundreds of other inspections were conducted in the transport and storage and health and social care sectors.

According to the report, 242 inspections addressed chemical agents in the workplace, with 40% focusing on respiratory and skin sansitisers and it found that 74% of workplaces inspected had completed an adequate chemical agent risk assessment.

It said 337 chemical products on the Irish market were assessed for compliance with regulations and found 20 were subject to restrictions, while 26 assessments for compliance with CLP (classification, labelling, and packaging) requirements were undertaken on chemical products sold online.

"The websites checked included DIY and construction stores and auto maintenance stores," it said.

"The main product types looked at were cleaning products, detergents, DIY and construction products, and auto repair and maintenance products. The overall non-compliance rate was 77%, with only six products found to be in compliance with Article 48(2) of CLP."

It also said one consignment of 500 chainsaws was refused entry at Dublin Port due to lack of certification and was returned to its port of origin.

Elsewhere, inspections for occupational noise in the entertainment sector found limited awareness of the effects of loud amplified music on hearing and of the precautions required to manage the risks.

It also said there was a significant increase in the number of queries received and processed by the Authority as one of the designated national authorities for the Rotterdam Regulation for the carrying of certain goods by sea – 123 export-import queries were received and 63 export notifications were issued.