Gardaí appeal for help in locating 64-year-old missing from Enniscorthy

Sean Timmons has been missing since November 3.
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 12:04
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 64-year-old missing from Enniscorthy.

Sean Timmons has been missing since November 3.

Gardaí said that he is described as being 5'11", with grey hair, a stocky build and blue eyes.

When last seen Sean was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a dark coloured hat.

Gardaí added that Sean also has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

