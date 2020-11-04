Covid-19: Nphet advised that 14-day period of restricting movements should remain

The 14-day period of movement restrictions should remain, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has told the National Public Health Expert Team (Nphet).

Hiqa advised that this should remain in place if there are no changes to the current testing strategy.

The health watchdog has published the advice it submitted to Nphet to support the Covid-19 response.

Hiqa said it examined the available evidence on the incubation period (the time from exposure to symptom onset) of Covid-19.

The review of that period concluded that in the absence of testing, a 14-day period of restriction of movements is likely to capture 95% of individuals who will become symptomatic.

“Without changes to the current testing strategy, we advised Nphet that the 14-day period of restriction of movements should remain,” said Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s Director of Health Technology Assessment and Deputy Chief Executive.

“It is essential that people who are exposed or potentially exposed to Covid-19 restrict their movements to minimise community transmission as it has been shown that people with no symptoms can spread the infection.”

Close contacts

Hiqa said that Nphet also asked the watchdog to explore the potential impact of “testing to reduce the period of restricted movements for close contacts of a Covid-19 case from 14 days”.

Hiqa said that based upon a “modelling exercise” their advice was that any testing strategy to reduce the period of restricted movements from 14 days presents an increased risk of transmission.

It said that given the current levels of community transmission in Ireland, an increased risk in transmission “may not be acceptable”.

Dr Ryan stated: “If, at a later stage in the response, changes are made to the current testing strategy for those restricting movements, these changes need to come with a clear communication strategy.

“It is important that people understand the reasons for the two tests and the implications of receiving a ‘not detected’ first test result, as many people at this early stage may still be in the incubation phase of the disease.

“Irrespective of any changes, it is vital that people continue to adhere to all Covid-19 public health guidance.”