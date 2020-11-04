Covid-19: 14-day incidence rate falls from October peak

The estimated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 nationally has fallen by over a quarter since its peak on October 25.

It now stands at 228, while as of midnight on October 25, the 14-day incidence rate stood at 309.9

Cavan remains the county with the highest rate at 475, followed by Meath at 380 and Westmeath at 306.

Wicklow at 106 and Leitrim at 84 are the counties with the lowest incidence rates.

Dublin’s 14-day incidence rate stands at 219.5 while Cork’s is 259.7.

Yesterday, 322 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded which was the lowest daily figure in more than five weeks. Five further deaths were also recorded.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19.

“However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing.

“The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee later today.

Stephen Donnelly will provide an update on HSE recruitment, the winter response to the virus and mental health.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is also set outline plans to introduce Covid-19 testing at airports later today.