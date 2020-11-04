Hairdressers should be allowed reopen in Level 5, says former HSE boss

The former head of the HSE says hairdressers should be allowed reopen during Level 5.

Tony O'Brien said they are among the businesses which have shown they can operate safely during the pandemic.

322 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, the lowest daily figure in more than five weeks.

Mr O'Brien believes hairdressers should be allowed to resume trading, saying: “My own personal experience is of visiting a barbershop where I felt completely safe because of the extent and depth of the measures taken.

“I’d be concerned that with the second period of lockdown a number of those businesses which could be operated safely might not actually survive.

“I think on a nuanced basis, placing health and safety at the top of the agenda, where there are businesses that can demonstrate that they can work effectively, perhaps there could be some relaxation there”.

On Tuesday, five additional deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed along with the 322 cases.

Speaking yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19.

“However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing.

“The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”