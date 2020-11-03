Minister cannot put a timeframe on publication of Mother & Baby Home report

Final report compiled by the commission was received by Roderic O’Gorman last Friday
Minister cannot put a timeframe on publication of Mother & Baby Home report

Screengrab taken from Oireachtas TV of Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, who has said he is "determined" the State does right by the survivors of mother and baby homes. Picture: Oireachtas TV/PA Wire

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 22:11
Jess Casey

The Minister for Children cannot give a timeframe for when the final report into the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will be published.

The final report compiled by the commission investigating the deaths and burial arrangements of children and mothers who died at several homes, including Tuam and Bessboro, was received by Roderic O’Gorman, last Friday.

The 4,000-page report is currently under consideration by the Department of Children and the Attorney General’s office. 

A date for when this report will be made available to survivors, those who contributed to the inquiry, and to the wider public has not been set, an Oireachtas committee on children heard on Tuesday. 

The commission investigated the deaths and burial arrangements of children and mothers who died at several homes, including Tuam (above) and Bessboro. File Picture
The commission investigated the deaths and burial arrangements of children and mothers who died at several homes, including Tuam (above) and Bessboro. File Picture

Appearing before the committee, Mr O’Gorman acknowledged there is a need to rebuild trust between survivors and the Government.  This follows its handling of the Mother and Baby Home Bill, which sparked fury when it passed through the Oireachtas last month. 

The Government later committed to a series of measures, including advancing information and tracing legislation for adopted people, and the establishment of an archive of records related to institutional trauma.

However, separate to the committee yesterday, a forum comprising of former residents of the institutions and advocates said that trust has completely broken down with officials from the Department of Children, and ultimately with Mr O'Gorman, who it says "has to date only instructed his officials to point [the group] to his Twitter account to understand his thinking." 

Read More

Taoiseach tells terminally ill woman 'you have been failed' in State apology over missed diagnosis

The Collaborative Forum on Mother and Baby Homes called for urgent clarification on which personal data survivors and adopted people will have access to immediately, as well as full disclosure about the policies of Tusla, the HSE, and the Department of Children on providing access to survivors' and adopted people's personal data. 

The group also called for a meeting to allow legal experts to explain the flaws in the current legal advice on which state agencies rely upon to deny survivors and adopted people their personal information. It also called for assurances that it will be given time to digest the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes' final report ahead of its public release. 

Mr O’Gorman told the Oireachtas committee he is committed to bringing forward legislation to address information and tracing for adopted people in a way that "puts their rights at the centre", he added. He is hoping to get this work underway by 2021. 

However, he was unable to give an exact date for the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report when repeatedly asked by the attending TDs and senators. The Government is committed to publishing it "as soon as possible", he said. 

“I can't give you an exact date, but everyone across Government is working to get this report published as quickly as possible.”

When asked if he could give set a deadline for its publication, Mr O'Gorman said he was "really wary" of doing so. "All I can say is, we want this out to survivors as quickly as possible."

Read More

Survivors will be able to access Mother & Baby Home records

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 More testing announced for care home staff in NI
Renowned Galway fishing family hit by double tragedy Renowned Galway fishing family hit by double tragedy
Covid-19: Five further deaths, 322 new cases confirmed in Ireland Covid-19: Five further deaths, 322 new cases confirmed in Ireland
#mother and baby homes
Coronavirus - Mon Oct 19, 2020

Tánaiste told former GP union boss that confidential contract wasn't final

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices