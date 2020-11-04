Irish Examiner reporter gets media awards nomination

Cormac O'Keeffe’s nomination comes in the National Print/Online category.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 08:00

Irish Examiner security correspondent Cormac O’Keeffe has been nominated for mental health charity Headline’s media awards for 2020.

Established over a decade ago and relaunched in 2019, Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

Mr O’Keeffe’s nomination comes in the National Print/Online category, for a single print/online news report or feature, published in a national news outlet, that deals with stories, topics or issues related to mental ill health.

