Covid-19: Five further deaths, 322 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further five people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre have confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,922 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

The HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 322 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 63,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

As of 2pm today, 296 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - a drop of 26 from yesterday.

14 additional hospitalisations have been reported in the last 24 hours.

42 patients are currently in intensive care units.

Of the cases notified today:

156 are men;

166 are women;

64% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 37 years old;

96 are located in Dublin;

35 in Meath;

23 in Cork;

17 in Louth;

16 in Waterford;

and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Speaking at this evening's briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland was "seeing some improvements" as regards the spread of the virus.

He said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19.

"However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing.

The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position.

I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue," he added.

Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 previously confirmed cases.

The HPSC says the updated figure above of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.