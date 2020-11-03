Coronavirus: Six deaths and 570 new cases in NI

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 730
Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 14:48
There have been six further Covid-19-linked deaths in Northern Ireland and 570 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health has announced.

There have been 40,179 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, including 4,629 in the last seven days.

There are currently 413 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 51 in intensive care.

Last night it was reavealed that tougher penalties agreed by the Stormont Executive for breaches of coronavirus restrictions are not yet law due to a delay in printing enforcement notices.

The Executive agreed on October 8 to raise the minimum fine to £200, and fines on conviction up to £10,000.

Over a month later, Justice Minister Naomi Long said the regulations “should be laid shortly” in the Assembly to become law.

