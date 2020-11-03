Irish museum voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction for second year running

The Irish Emigration Museum has enjoyed Epic success after being named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the World Travel Awards for the second year running.

The museum - which covers the history of the Irish diaspora - claimed the prize following a public vote.

EPIC saw off tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace and the Eiffel Tower to win the prize.

The museum said the award was dedicated to Irish people everywhere, “particularly those who have been working to help others in their communities throughout the pandemic”.

A statement added: “The museum is a celebration of what it truly means to be Irish, going beyond stereotypes to celebrate the impact of Irish emigrants over 1,500 years, and the influence they have had on the world.

"From politics, to poetry, to science, fashion and even infamy, Irish culture is popular all around the world because of these people.”

EPIC Museum Director, Patrick Greene, said they are “immensely proud” to be recognised with the award again.

He added: “In the same spirit that more people are 'shopping local', we hope that Irish people will have even more reason to experience a two-time winner tourist attraction on their own doorstep, and that we’ll be a must-see destination for overseas visitors again soon”.

TWO-IN-A-ROW! 🏆 We are delighted to announce that we have won the title of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the annual World Travel Awards for a second year.



Read more here: https://t.co/ELQ2XKtJAy pic.twitter.com/O2SKyas24u — EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (@EPICMuseumCHQ) November 2, 2020

President Michael D Higgins has offered his congratulation to the museum.

“This award is public recognition for its role in highlighting Ireland’s emigrant experiences, its causes and consequences, and its relevance to the stories of those who are, today, escaping marginalisation, poverty and conflict,” he said.

“As a society, we are deeply grateful to EPIC for keeping the memory of our shared past alive, and as President of Ireland I want to congratulate all those who have worked so hard to create the museum that so richly deserves this international accolade.”

Colm Brophy, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora said the prize “is a wonderful tribute to the vision of the founder of the museum, Neville Isdell, and the great work by the curators, researchers, designers and many others at EPIC”.

The World Travel Awards have been running since 1993 and celebrate “excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries”.