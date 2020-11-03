Much-loved dog rescued from drowning after being frightened by fireworks

A much-loved 13-year-old pet dog was saved from drowning by a voluntary river rescue charity in Co Louth.

Her owner believes she was frightened by the fireworks left over from Halloween.

Sheila Higgins was about to make tea and toast “which Lucy my pet dog loves too” when she discovered that the dog was nowhere to be found.

She checked the entire house and her secure back garden in Ardee, Co Louth.

“There was absolutely no sign of her and I checked all the gates, they were all locked so she could not have got out.”

Sheila called her son Conor who lives nearby and they both searched high and low for Lucy, a shitzu adopted from Collon Animal Sanctuary.

She said: “Conor heard her crying and we realised she was down on the river bank. I said what are we going to do?”

The River Dee flows at the back of her house and the river was in full flow after the heavy rains over the weekend.

The River Dee. The roof of the house where Lucy escaped from is just on the right. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

“It was a good 10 feet down to the embankment, it is very dangerous,” said Sheila about the drama which unfolded on Sunday night around 8.30pm.

Conor immediately thought of ringing the Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue and Recovery Service (BFRRS), based in Drogheda, who respond to emergencies on all waters including inland rivers.

“A lovely gentleman came out and it took them about five minutes to reach her. They accessed the river through a neighbour’s back garden which was fenced, I have a block wall.

“I looked out to see what was happening and saw the men coming out of my neighbour's house and Conor coming with them with the dog.

I was so grateful and as well as that one of the gentlemen rang about an hour later to see was she okay.

The family realised that somehow Lucy must have squeezed through a tiny drainage point near her oil tank to let water flow into the river.

Lucy, at home after being rescued. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Sheila said Lucy “would absolutely never stray, this has never happened before, I realise now it was fireworks that I had not heard and they frightened her.”

Without the rescue Sheila said they “would not have been able to get to her. They saved her life. I said to Conor to not do anything silly and he said to me that if he went down the river bank, the two of them could drown.

“Only for the rescue she would be dead, I am so grateful and want to thank them very much. I would be heartbroken to be without her, we all love her so much including my grandchildren.”

Jason Clarke, spokesperson for the BFRRS said: “We are always happy to assist when we are needed in the community. Don’t be afraid to ask for our help and remember, do not put yourself in any danger.”