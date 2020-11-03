Luas gives gardaí CCTV footage of passengers boarding without face coverings

CCTV footage of people boarding a Luas tram and not wearing face coverings has been passed onto gardaí, the service has said.

The incident occurred on Monday following a protest that started at the Garden of Remembrance and moved to the HSE office at Dr. Steevens' Hospital.

Luas said in a statement on social media: “An incident occurred this evening involving a group of people not wearing face coverings on board a Red Line tram.

“The Luas CCTV footage captured is high quality and is being passed to the Gardaí to assist them with their investigation into the incident.”

— Luas (@Luas) November 2, 2020

It added: “It is against the law to travel on Luas without wearing a face covering, with limited exemptions only.

“We thank the vast majority of Luas customers who cooperate and wear face coverings while travelling.“

When asked about the incident, gardaí said a statement: “An Garda Síochána will investigate this matter and the advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.

“Gardaí are aware of videos circulating on social media showing a number of individuals on public transport not complying with public health regulations.”

Gardaí added that they have no role in permitting or authorising protest marches or gatherings and that there is no permit or authorisation required for such events.

Gardaí said that they were in attendance “at a protest that started at the Garden of Remembrance and moved to the HSE office at Dr. Steevens' Hospital, Dublin 8, Monday 2 November 2020.

“An Garda Síochána remained at the scene.”

They added: “The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Face coverings on public transport) Regulations 2020 sets out the powers of ‘relevant persons’. Members of An Garda Síochána are not ‘relevant persons’.

“Members of An Garda Síochána can only act after a report or complaint by a ‘relevant person’ has been made.”