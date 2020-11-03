‘Number of staff’ test positive for Covid-19 in Midlands Prison

A number of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in Midlands Prison, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has announced.

It follows mass testing that took place in the prison over the weekend after five inmates tested positive for the virus.

The IPS said that following the mass testing there had been no further positive Covid-19 cases among the prison population.

They said that arrangements are being made with the HSE for the re-testing of all prisoners and staff in order to provide an assured response to the current outbreak in Midlands Prison.

That testing is due to take place later this week.

Caron McCaffrey, the Director General of the prison service, said: "The key aim of our response to Covid-19 has been, in the first instance, to keep Covid-19 out of our prisons but secondly and equally important to ensure that if an outbreak occurs that we have robust procedures and plans in place to prevent the spread of the virus amongst the prison population.

“For the past nine months we have been preparing for a possible outbreak of infection and since Friday Midlands Prison staff have expertly implemented this plan and protected the people in their care.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Midlands Prison management including all Healthcare, prison staff, and our National Infection Control Team, the staff representatives and all our service providers for their tireless efforts on behalf of the Service”.

He added: “Unfortunately a number of staff have tested positive and we send them our best wishes and hope that they recover fully and quickly.”

The prison service said that contact tracing has commenced in regard to the positive staff cases.