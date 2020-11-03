Gardaí appeal for help in locating two teens missing from Clondalkin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating two teenagers who are missing from Clondalkin in Dublin.

Aelem Daniael, 15, and Salem Semere, 16, have been missing since October 5.

Aelem is described as being 5'4", with black hair, a slim build with brown/dark eyes.

Salem is described as being 5’, with a slim build, black hair and brown/dark eye colour.

Gardaí said it is not known what the two girls were wearing when they went missing but they believe the pair are together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Clondalkin on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.