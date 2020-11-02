NAGP threatened to campaign against FG two months before receiving confidential document

The union which received a copy of a confidential document from then-taoiseach Leo Varadkar threatened to tell its members to campaign against Fine Gael just two months beforehand.

Chris Goodey, then chief executive of the NAGP, wrote to TDs, including the former chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party and current junior minister, Martin Heydon, in February 2019, issuing the warning.

In the letter, Mr Goodey said that members could be told to put posters in waiting rooms ahead of last year's local and European elections due to the union being locked out of the negotiation of the new contract, which Mr Varadkar sent to NAGP President Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail the following April, after it had been agreed with the rival Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

"At the request of our members, the National Council of the NAGP met this weekend.

"Our members have advised us that they intend to individually commence campaigning against their local Fine Gael TDs, Senators and Councillors, unless the current situation is corrected.

Letter from NAGP to Martin Heydon saying that they would begin campaigning against their local TDs and senators and inform their patients how Fine Gael policies was harming general practice if they were not included in negotiations. pic.twitter.com/JJfugmCWQO — aoife moore. (@aoifegracemoore) November 2, 2020

"This activity could involve up to 2,100 individual GPs informing their patients personally about the health policies of Fine Gael TDs and councillors in the upcoming local and general elections, and the detrimental effect that these policies are having on patient services in the community.

"Our members advise us that they will inform their patients of the failings in the health service and the role of Fine Gael in the demise of community and GP services.

"This problem of proper GP representation will not go away unless the NAGP becomes an equal party to the process of change."

Mr Varadkar provided Dr Ó Tuathail with the document between April 11 and 16, a move the now Tánaiste accepts was "not best practice".

Mr Varadkar will address the Dáil on the matter on Tuesday but has received the backing of Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, who on Monday said he has confidence in the Fine Gael leader.