New Covid-19 fine powers for gardaí still awaited

New regulations giving gardaí the power to issue various fines under emergency Covid-19 legislation have not yet been introduced.

The proposed measures – including controversial fines in relation to house parties – were contained in a bill published by the Government two weeks ago.

The extra powers were to accompany the decision to go to a Level 5 lockdown across the country.

Many of the powers relate to people hosting, attending or going to house parties.

Those hosting parties could face graduated fines for successive offences and possible jail time.

There are also proposed fines for people that are not wearing a face mask in shops and public transport and those breaching the five-kilometre travel limit.

Garda sources said they did not have the powers and that the regulations on fines were still being drafted by the Department of Health.

In response to a query, the Department of Health said: “The Department of Health is working closely with the Department of Justice to draft and finalise regulations around the introduction of fixed penalty notices.

"This is an urgent priority for the government.”

It comes as videos were shared online purporting to show 10-15 ‘anti-mask’ protestors, male and female, on a Red Luas Line on Monday afternoon without wearing masks. They chanted ‘End the Lockdown’ at other passengers and ridiculed them, and swore at one woman, for wearing masks.

Fine Gael Dublin Rathdown TD Neale Richmond tweeted that the behaviour was “disgraceful”.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that 260 student gardaí and garda instructors were being released to help police Covid-19 measures.

The 260 comprises:

125 attested garda trainees currently undertaking phase one training in the Garda College;

75 garda trainees not attested undertaking phase one training;

60 gardaí working as tutors/instructors in the Garda College.

The minister said these are in addition to the 45 gardaí who temporarily transferred from the Garda College to the front-line at the start of the pandemic.