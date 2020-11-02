Covid-19: Two further deaths, 767 new cases in Ireland

A further two people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,917 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

The HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 767 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 62,750 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

As of 2pm today, 322 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

There are currently 44 people with the virus in intensive care units in Irish hospitals - a drop of three from yesterday. However, 16 additional hospitalisations have been reported.

14,095 coronavirus tests were completed in Ireland in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.2% recorded.

Of the cases notified today:

355 are men;

411 are women;

68% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

321 are located in Dublin;

84 are located in Cork;

47 are in Meath;

34 are in Limerick;

24 are in Roscommon;

and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 240.

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 19 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 62,750 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.