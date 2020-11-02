NI Justice Minister condemns ‘distressing’ interface violence

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has condemned sporadic outbreaks of violence at interface areas in Belfast.

Ms Long said the outbreaks at a number of locations in north Belfast in recent months have been “extremely disappointing and distressing”.

“Any such trouble where it has a sectarian motivation is a hate crime and I unreservedly condemn it,” she told MLAs during justice minister questions.

Ms Long said her department along with the Northern Ireland Policing Board funds the North Belfast District Policing and Community Safety Partnership to tackle issues.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (NI Assembly/PA)

“If we’re to address those tensions and violence successfully, then we also need local political and community support and leadership to do so,” she said.

Dozens of barriers which separate unionist and nationalist communities remain in place across Northern Ireland, mostly in Belfast, ranging from tall walls and steel gates to fences.

They were were erected at different stages from 1969 to the 2000s to stem disorder.

Ms Long said despite recent trouble at some interfaces, there has also been “good progress” in recent months in terms of some interface structures.

“Interface structures have been reimaged and removed at Duncairn Gardens and Hazelbrook Drive, both in north Belfast,” she said.

“Whilst I understand that there is a growing frustration that perhaps more could be done to tackle this issue, I think that it is difficult, unless we are able to capture not just the actions that the police are involved in but also I think wider action that are being taken in that area.

“I’m committed to working on a cross-departmental basis to address the underlying causes of violence, and the Together Building a United Community strategy has also sought to break down those barriers between different parts of our community.

“Those determined to disrupt the peace and quiet that many residents have been enjoying along interface and dividing lines in north Belfast simply must not be allowed to succeed.”