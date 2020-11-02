UL staff and alumni among those to pay tribute to 'maverick journalist' Robert Fisk

- Additional reporting, Associated Press

Tributes are being paid today to British journalist Robert Fisk who died yesterday at age 74, following a short illness.

Fisk was one of the best known Middle East correspondents who spent his career reporting from the region and won accolades for challenging mainstream narratives.

Fisk died on Sunday at a hospital in Dublin, shortly after he was taken there after falling ill at his home.

Among those leading the tributes in Ireland is Head of Journalism at UL Mary Dundon, who organised a lecture delivered by Mr Fisk at the university in 2009.

The lecture, titled 'The Middle East, Politics and Journalism in a Globalised World,' was attended by over 350 UL students, academic staff and members of the general public.

Ms Dundon said: “Robert Fisk was a maverick journalist who questioned the validity of all sources and often put his own life in danger in war zones in his pursuit of the real truth behind every story.

Robert Fisk speaking to UL journalism students in 2009. Picture: University of Limerick

“Mr Fisk really inspired the young UL journalism students who attended that lecture when he spoke with passion about his career as a war correspondent, the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan and his thoughts on peacebuilding in both regions.”

Many of the UL journalism students who were in attendance at Mr Fisk's lecture went on to do major investigative work with leading media organisations in Ireland and the UK.

"Mr Fisk was also very generous with his time after the lecture answering the students’ question and giving them advice on how to get started on their journalism careers,” Ms. Dundon said.

Robert Fisk’s passing is a very sad day for journalism globally – now more than ever in this era of fake news and attempts to muzzle journalists, we need brave reporters like him.

"Journalists who will not be intimidated and who will persist in holding politicians and power brokers to account,” Ms. Dundon added.

The most celebrated journalist of his era

In the UK, The Independent, where Robert Fisk had worked since 1989, described him as "the most celebrated journalist of his era."





Robert Fisk who died yesterday aged 74 Picture: AP Photo/Bassem Mroue

“Fearless, uncompromising, determined and utterly committed to uncovering the truth and reality at all costs, Robert Fisk was the greatest journalist of his generation,” said Christian Broughton, managing director of the newspaper.

”The fire he lit at The Independent will burn on.”

Born in Kent, Fisk began his career with the Sunday Express and went on to work for The Times, where he was based in Northern Ireland, Portugal and the Middle East.

He moved to Beirut in 1976, a year after Lebanon’s civil war broke out, and continued to work and live from an apartment located on capital’s famed Mediterranean corniche until his death.

In 1982, he was one of the first journalists at the Sabra and Shatila camp in Beirut, where Christian militia slaughtered hundreds of Palestinian refugees.

Earlier that year, he was also the first foreign journalist to report on the scale of the Hama massacre in 1982, when then-Syrian President Hafez Assad launched an assault on the city in central Syria, levelling entire neighbourhoods and killing thousands in one of the most notorious massacres in the modern Middle East.

Fisk gained particular fame and popularity in the region for his opposition to the Iraq war, challenging the official US government narrative of weapons of mass destruction as it laid the groundwork for the 2003 invasion.

He was one of the few journalists who interviewed Osama bin Laden several times.

Fisk wrote several books, including Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War and The Great War for Civilisation: The Conquest of the Middle East.

“So sad to lose a true friend and a great journalist. The Temple of truth is gone,” said Marwan Chukri, director of the Foreign Press Centre at the Information Ministry in Beirut.