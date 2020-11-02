Report shows gardaí using force more often in public order incidents

There has been an increase in the use of force by gardaí in public order incidents in recent months, official figures show.

And there has been a rise, from a low base, in the use of force in traffic incidents.

Garda figures reveal that the number of public order incidents where there was use of force by gardaí has risen, from 49% in July, to 63% in August and to 71% in September.

The October report from the Garda Commissioner to the Policing Authority also shows that there has been a marked increase, albeit from a low base, in traffic incidents that recorded an element of force – accounting for 9% of use of force cases in September, compared to 3% in August.

There has been a significant drop in theft cases involving use of force, dropping from 10% in August to 2% in September.

Commissioner Drew Harris has previously cautioned at reading too much into changes in a given month in statistics and advised looking at the trend over time.

It is not clear what are the reasons behind the consistent increase in use of force in public order cases since the summer and whether or not policing protests, including anti-lockdown demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, is a factor.

Overall, the October report shows that the total number of incidents of use of force fell from 108 in August to 95 in September – the same number as in July.

The report shows that there has been an increase in the use of force against females, rising from 8% in August to 14% in September.

In terms of the equipment used by gardaí, the figures show:

a 50% drop in baton usage, from 22 in August to 11 in September;

consistent use of incapacitant spray (80 in August and 79 in September);

consistent, and low, use of Taser stun guns (five in each month);

no use of firearms in September, compared to one case in August.

Elsewhere, the report said that under Operation Navigation, which monitors the compliance of licensed premises with various Covid-19 emergency provisions, the report said Garda HQ had an objective of visiting all such premises.

It said that between 16 and 18 October almost 3,600 visits were conducted. Over 2,500 premises were closed and the “vast majority” of those open were in compliance.

In relation to long-awaited plans for the commencement of the Cavan Armed Support Unit, it said that work had commenced on site last June and that it was projected to be completed in late Q4 this year.

The report said the current strength of the force was 14,593 gardaí and that, factoring in various leaves and breaks, the available strength was 14,327.

On the rollout out of mobile devices for gardaí on the frontline, it said that an “end-to-end” fixed charge notice (FCN) app had been deployed to 400 frontline members.

It said 27,000 FCNs had been created using the app and that analysis had shown that there were zero problems with issuing them, which it said was a “huge increase in accuracy” over the paper-based process.