Security alerts in Derry and Belfast close a school and medical centre

Security alerts in Derry and Belfast have closed a school and a medical centre.

On Monday morning, St Columb’s College in Derry was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Buncrana Road area.

It is understood the object was found at around 9am at a gate at a rear entrance to the school used by pupils.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said a number of homes were also evacuated.

“Our officers remain at the scene of a security alert in the Buncrana Road area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object this morning,” he said.

“A number of homes have now been evacuated in the Slievemore area.

“Templemore Sports Complex has been opened as a rest centre.

“We appreciate the disruption this is having. We will work to ensure this is kept to a minimum. We want to thank the community for their patience.”

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan condemned the alert, which caused “major disruption”.

“This is disgraceful and the last thing that pupils, teachers and parents need this morning, particularly as children return to the first day back after the break,” she said.

Later, a number of roads and a medical centre were closed during a security alert in the Springfield Road in west Belfast.