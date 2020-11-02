Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 493 new cases in the North

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 724
File image of a Covid test swab.

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 14:27
PA

There have been eight further Covid-19-linked deaths in Northern Ireland and 493 new cases of the virus, the Northern Ireland Department of Health has announced.

There have been 39,609 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, including 4,949 in the last seven days.

There are currently 379 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 52 in intensive care.

It comes as Stormont leaders have urged the UK's Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to extend the furlough scheme beyond the end of November.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said it would provide a lifeline to many struggling during the pandemic.

She joined members of the Scottish and Welsh administrations during Monday’s talks with the British Cabinet Office.

Sinn Féin’s vice-president welcomed the extension of the furlough scheme after the decision to resume a lockdown in England.

She said: “It will provide a lifeline to many who are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

“However, I raised the urgent need for extension of furlough beyond the end of November.”

