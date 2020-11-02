Man, 60s, dies following three-vehicle collision in Donegal

A man in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Donegal.

The collision occurred at around 9.20am this morning in Admiran, Stranorlar.

The collision involved two jeeps and a car.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

He has since passed away as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Gardaí said that no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene and gardaí said that local diversions are in place.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on 074 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.