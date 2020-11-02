Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork fire

The fire occurred on October 31, shortly before 2am
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork fire
Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:29
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Bandon, Co Cork.

The fire occurred on October 31, shortly before 2am.

Gardaí in Bandon said they received a call in relation to a fire at a vacant house in Clancoole Terrace.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

They said that the scene was preserved and examined by the local Garda Scenes of Crime Unit. As a result of the fire, the house has been extensively damaged.

Gardaí said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing for the public assistance.

Anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2.30am who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary, or drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Read More

Two arrested and charged in relation to Kildare robbery

More in this section

Micheál Martin says he has confidence in Leo Varadkar Micheál Martin says he has confidence in Leo Varadkar
Coronavirus - Sun May 24, 2020 Student nurses on Covid frontline still fighting for pay
UCC and CIT to benefit as €15m announced for campus upgrades UCC and CIT to benefit as €15m announced for campus upgrades

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices