Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork fire

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Bandon, Co Cork.

The fire occurred on October 31, shortly before 2am.

Gardaí in Bandon said they received a call in relation to a fire at a vacant house in Clancoole Terrace.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

They said that the scene was preserved and examined by the local Garda Scenes of Crime Unit. As a result of the fire, the house has been extensively damaged.

Gardaí said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing for the public assistance.

Anyone who was in the area between 1am and 2.30am who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary, or drivers with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.