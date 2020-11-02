UCC and CIT to benefit as €15m announced for campus upgrades

University College Cork (UCC) and Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) are set to benefit from new funding announced by the Minister for Further and Higher Education.

Simon Harris has announced that €15m is to be given to higher education institutions for campus upgrade and infrastructure.

UCC is set to get €1.135m while CIT has been allocated €779,000.

Simon Harris said he was “very pleased” to announced the “significant additional capital grant” for the sector.

The Department said that the money is in addition to the allocation of €25m announced earlier this year, and brings the total Devolved Capital Grant for the 2020-21 academic year to €40m, an increase from the €10m annually provided in recent years.

“The semester has been mainly online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but we are looking to the new year and how we can give our students and staff the best chance of being back on campus as much as is safely possible,” said Mr Harris.

“This additional funding will help our colleges invest in additional works to help protect students and staff as we continue to fight this pandemic. It will also support institutions in upgrading their campuses and equipment for the long term.

“I want to thank the higher education institutions and students for all they have done.

“The beginning to their academic year has been difficult to say the least but I hope this additional funding will help with planning and delivering a more positive experience in 2021 and beyond.”

IT Tralee is set to get €400,000 of the €15m with the University of Limerick getting €809,000 and Mary I taking €265,000.

University College Dublin has been awarded the largest sum of money, taking €1.494m followed by Technological University Dublin (€1.292m).

The Department said that the additional funding “will support higher education institutions to invest in campus upgrades, as well as further developing the infrastructure necessary to support blended and online learning”.

It added: “The funding is expected to advance development of high-end skills in the technological sector, as well as facilitating building improvements to support access for all, health and safety works, ICT and equipment renewal, and energy-related upgrades.”