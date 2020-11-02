Study finds most older homeowners don't want to downsize

Mature homeowners don't want to downsize, a feeling that only increases with age, according to new government research.

A survey of homeowners aged 55 or older found that just over 4% of respondents indicated that they were extremely or very likely to move home in the future.

The survey asked respondents how likely they were to move to a smaller, purpose-built home in the same area for a lower price, and found that:

Older respondents are less open to downsizing under such conditions than younger respondents. A 70-year-old is estimated to be almost 58% less likely to downsize than a 60-year-old;

Households in Dublin and Leinster are estimated to be considerably more open to downsizing;

Mature homeowners are 56% more likely to downsize where two or more bedrooms were not in regular use;

The longer people have lived in their current home, the less likely they are to downsize.

It also found that between 16% and 22% of homeowners had given adult children financial support to help them buy a home, with the most common value of gifts reported lower than €10,000.

Another finding was that almost one-third of respondents reported having an adult child living with them in the household.

Downsizing is seen as one way of helping bridge the gap between housing supply and demand, but according to the report: "The strength of factors such as an emotional attachment to the home suggest that, for many mature homeowners, policy measures intended to encourage downsizing will be ineffective.

"We estimate that approximately 4% of mature homeowners are extremely or very likely to move home in the future under current circumstances, which given the absolute number of households, approximately 600,000, is not inconsiderable.

"There are potential policy measures which could positively influence downsizing. However, to fully realise the potential for downsizing would require suitable housing, for downsizing households to move to, generally close to their current home. This housing may not be readily available."

The paper, Attitudinal Survey of Mature Homeowners, was conducted for the Department of Housing by the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service.

The survey of 1,213 households was conducted between May and September 2019 and the authors said: "Potential policy measures could be targeted most effectively at those mature households which are relatively young and which have not lived in their current home for many years."

Census 2016 data showed almost 600,000 private households in owner-occupied homes in which the household reference person, or his or her partner, was aged 55 or over, accounting for around 30% of housing stock, with the CSO estimating a 9% growth in the number of such households since 2016.

In the survey, almost 70% of respondents were retired or had never been in the workforce and half lived in an urban area. One-fifth had lived in their current home for 20 years and almost another 30% for 50 or more years.

Extrapolating from the survey findings, the report said there are between 198,000 and 234,000 homes with two bedrooms not in regular use, and between 74,000 and 99,000 homes with three bedrooms which are not in regular use.