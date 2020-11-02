Covid-19 sees alcohol consumption fall between January and September

New figures from the Revenue has shown that overall alcohol consumption so far this year has fallen due to the impact of Covid-19.

Consumption of beer, cider and spirits have all fallen, however consumption of wine has risen.

They said alcohol consumption fell by 4.5% between January and September compared to the same period last year.

The figures show that beer sales were hit the hardest “due to the fact that the majority of beer is usually consumed in the on-trade” or in pubs and restaurants.

Revenue said that between January and September, consumption fell by almost 15% compared to 2019. Between July and September (Q3), it was down by 17.2%.

Revenue said that in 2019, 62.7% of beer was consumed in pubs and restaurants, with 37.3% consumed from the off-trade.

Revenue said that there was also a dramatic drop in cider consumption for the same reasons.

They said it was down by 9.6% between January and September 2020, and by 14.1% in Q3.

Sales of spirits fell less dramatically, recording a drop of 4.4% between July-September 2020.

Wine was the only category that saw an increase in consumption.

Revenue said that this did not offset the overall fall in alcohol consumption as generally, more than 80% of wine is consumed in the off-trade.

“The drinks sector and wider hospitality industry have been significantly impacted by Covid-19, which has hit beer and cider sales particularly hard,” said Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland.

“The new Revenue data confirms that alcohol consumption fell between Q1 and Q3 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, despite some suggestions to the contrary.

“This was as a result of pubs, restaurants and hotels being closed for periods of time, or having to operate when they were open with restrictions in place.”