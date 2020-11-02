Heavy showers due as nationwide advisory remains in place

A nationwide weather advisory from Met Éireann is in place until 6pm on Monday with heavy showers expected.

The forecaster said that a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems are passing close to Ireland.

Met Éireann warned that “spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding”.

They added that it will be “very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

“Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds”.

A status yellow wind warning for Wexford, Waterford and Cork ended at 2am this morning.

The AA has warned motorists that there is flooding in Kerry and Mayo.

In Kerry, the Ardfert/Ballyheigue Road is closed just outside Ballyheigue itself also due to flooding while the Belmullet/Blacksod Road in Mayo has also seen flooding.

Met Éireann said that heavy showers would be “widespread” on Monday, “with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms”.

Heavy showers becoming widespread, and at times merging to longer spells of rain, with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ghO1bBv79c — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 2, 2020

They said the showers will continue into the night and will remain heavy “with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, most frequent in the western half of the country”.

Tuesday should see less frequent showers with some sunny spells.

“The showers will become mostly confined to the western half of the country during the evening,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster is predicting better weather for the rest of the week, saying “high pressure dominating for much of the week so quite dry and settled conditions with light winds.”