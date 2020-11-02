Labour calls on Varadkar to say if he regularly passed on confidential documents while Taoiseach

Labour wants to know if Tánaiste Leo Varadkar regularly passed on confidential documents during his tenure as Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach, over the weekend, accepted that his passing of a document marked confidential which contained details of a GP contract negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to the rival National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) was "not best practice", leading to sharp criticism from the opposition.

The Labour Party's education spokesperson Áodhán Ó Ríordain said his party wants to know "if this is something that Leo Varadkar has regularly done".

"Leo Varadkar entered himself into this process that was ongoing between the Department of Health, the HSE, and the IMO. He entered into this process in order to obtain documents for a friend of his, and that was not appropriate.

"The Green Party had described his actions as inappropriate - to our minds, his actions were deeply inappropriate and we're asking for him to account for them in the Dáil.

"It's quite clear he did this without asking the Department of Health, anybody at the IMO or his own Health Minister Simon Harris.

"He handed the document - on which it says confidential and not for circulation - to a friend.

"So what's more important today? Is it that you were a registered negotiating entity or is it more important that you have the phone number of Leo Varadkar?"

Mr Varadkar, who accepts that he passed on the document but called suggestions that doing so was illegal "grossly defamatory", will address the Dáil on the matter tomorrow.