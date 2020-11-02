Covid-19: 14-day incidence rate falls for sixth day in a row 

The national 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has continued to fall for the sixth day in a row.

It has decreased by 18% in the past week.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 253.5.

It comes as two further deaths from Covid-19 were announced on Sunday with 552 new cases.

173 of those cases were in Dublin, with 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

There has now been a total of 1,915 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 62,002 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 330 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 47 of them in ICU.

Vaccine

It comes as the HSE said it was drawing up plans for vaccine clinics, with several leading candidates set to finish up their phase three trials by the end of this year.

But public health expert Professor Anthony Staines has said it will take some time to have one ready for the public.

“I know some people are saying we’ll have an effective vaccine in February.

“I genuinely don’t think that will happen.

“I don’t see how we can produce enough of vaccines, spread enough vaccine around and give it to enough people fast enough.

“Even if we have a very effective vaccine, the signs are that the vaccine, they may be 40%, 50% effective. Like the flu vaccine.

“But not effective at a level of which the vaccine on its own can eliminate the virus.”