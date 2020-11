Veteran journalist and author Robert Fisk has died at the age of 74.

Fisk suffered what is believed to have been a stroke at his home in Dublin.

It is understood he became unwell on Friday and was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital where he died a short time later.

From 1972, Fisk worked as the Northern Ireland correspondent for the London Times during the Troubles.

He went on to become one of the most highly regarded and controversial British foreign correspondents.