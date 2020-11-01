Level 5: Public transport under 'additional pressure' as schools reopen

Level 5: Public transport under 'additional pressure' as schools reopen

The public transport system will struggle to cope with level 5 capacity limits as students return to school after the mid-term break, says the NTA.

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 16:46
Cianan Brennan

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has warned that the public transport system will struggle to cope with level 5 capacity limits when schools return.

Capacity on public transport has been reduced to 25% as part of the Government's Covid-19 level 5 lockdown.

Long delays have been reported by bus and rail users, with some passengers being left behind on certain routes. Severe pressure has been placed on services in the Dublin and Cork regions.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham has asked the public to be aware of the challenges and to make only essential journeys.

“The return of schools is likely to give rise to additional pressure," said Ms Graham. 

"We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation. 

"NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes.

"Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus," she said. 

"People who can work from home should work from home. We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible."

The National Bus and Rail Union has called for dedicated bus services for health workers to ensure they can get to work on time. 

A further 552 cases of coronavirus were recorded on Sunday night.

