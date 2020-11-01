Number of dogs 'put down' falls to record low but rates of euthanasia vary across country

The number of stray and unwanted dogs being put down in pounds has fallen to a record low following a 45% decrease in the number of animals euthanised last year.

Fewer than 400 dogs were put asleep in 2019 compared to 725 the previous year.

The number of dogs that are put down after having been seized or surrendered to the country’s 36 pounds and shelters is at its lowest level since 2005 — the earliest year for which data is available.

Figures published by the Department of Rural and Community Development show 398 out of over 9,000 dogs (excluding registered greyhounds) which ended up in pounds last year were euthanised — approximately 4% of the total.

It represents a dramatic reduction in the number of dogs being put asleep over the last 15 years, which reached over 16,500 in 2005 when almost two-thirds of all dogs entering pounds were put down.

The number of animals being seized by dog wardens or surrendered by owners has also been falling steadily over the same period from 25,332 in 2005 to 9,101 last year.

However, the rate of euthanasia between different pounds around the country varies widely, with 15% of all dogs in the Cork County Dog Pound being put down last year — almost four times the national average.

Other pounds that have consistently recorded above-average rates are Cork City, Tipperary, and Wexford.

In contrast, no dogs were put asleep at the pounds in Galway City and Laois last year.

Ashton Dog Pound in Dublin was under investigation amid allegations that dogs were incorrectly administered a lethal drug by untrained staff. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Ashton Dog Pound in Dublin, which is the subject of a current Garda investigation into allegations of the improper use of drugs used to euthanise dogs by untrained staff, put down 4% of dogs placed there last year.

The pound, which operates dog warden services under contract for the four local authorities in Dublin, put 46 of 1,050 dogs asleep last year.

Official figures show that the proportion of dogs being transferred from pounds to animal welfare groups has risen steadily in recent years, increasing from 35% in 2012 to 51% last year.

The share of dogs that are rehomed has remained steady at around quarter of the total, while the proportion reclaimed by their owners has risen almost continuously over the past decade to its current level of 21%.

The figures also reveal that only three local authorities recorded a financial surplus from operating dog warden services last year — Cavan, Galway County, and Kerry.

The overall cost of such services across all 31 council areas was just under €7.2m — up 6% on 2018 figures.

While revenue from dog warden services rose by 8% to €4.7m, it still resulted in a net national loss of around €2.5m.

A total of 212,559 individual dog licences were issued last year, up 4% on 2018 figures and the highest annual number since 2011.

There were also 249 licenced dog breeders at the end of 2019.