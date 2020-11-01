Gardaí investigate unexplained death of man found in Carlow

The discovery was made this morning. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 11:14
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man in his 40s in a house in Carlow this morning.

Shortly after 3.30am Gardaí were alerted by Ambulance Service personnel to attend at a house at New Oak estate, Carlow where they were treating an unresponsive man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The local coroner has been notified and a forensic and technical examination of the scene will be carried out by local Gardaí.

The body of the deceased man will be taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be arranged for tomorrow. 

A Garda spokesperson said: “The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.” 

Separately, the body of a man in his late teens was discovered at the same address on Saturday morning. 

His death is being treated as a personal tragedy.

