Four people injured in busy Halloween night for emergency services

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 07:32
Ciarán Sunderland

Four people were injured last night as a result of fireworks in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they were treated for hand, eye and facial injuries.

A bonfire close to the Dart line between Raheny and Harmonstown stations also led to services being suspended for a time.

The fire service said it had a busy night but said most bonfires required no intervention and crews experienced very little anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward, said local councils are going to spend 'an absolute fortune' clearing up after bonfires that could be put to better use. 

Mr Ward said: "I was on the council myself for a number of years myself so I'm well aware of the work the councils have to do. 

"It costs an absolute fortune every year to clean up after bonfires. That's not even counting the environmental impact of the bonfires. 

"The money that is spent cleaning up after fires, it could be used for better things in our community like new playgrounds, upgrading lights, upgrading footpaths, whatever it might be but the money is being used to clean up bonfires."

