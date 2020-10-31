Covid-19: 416 new cases and 5 deaths confirmed but Ireland 'making progress'

Five further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,913.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 416 new cases of the coronavirus, the lowest figure since Sunday, October 4.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 61,456 confirmed cases.

The number of people in ICU is 41, down one since yesterday, while 320 people are in hospital.

Dublin reported the most cases today with 87 followed by Cork with 62.

Meath recorded 41 new cases today and Galway recorded 37.

The remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

64% of the cases involve people under the age of 45, while the median age of positive cases reported today is 34.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has fallen to 268.7.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said we are "making progress in suppressing the current rise of Covid-19."

He said: "Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”

In the North, there have been 11 further Covid-19 deaths and 649 new cases of the virus.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 708 people.

There are currently 346 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, including 48 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, mass testing is underway in the biggest prison in the country after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Five inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise in one part of the jail.

They have all been isolated from the rest of the 800 prisoners.

Management of the jail is taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus by testing all inmates and staff.

Earlier, it was reported that parents will be able to buy children's clothes during this lockdown, the Taoiseach has insisted, as two Government TDs question the ban on the sale of non-essential items in supermarkets.

Micheál Martin's comments come after junior minister Damien English said that "clothes are not essential".

Mr Martin said that while level 5 lockdown was "a blunt instrument", access to items such as baby clothes would not be cut off completely. Supermarkets this week moved to limit sales of non-grocery items.