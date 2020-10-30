Campaigners say Appeal Court ruling will 'silence all victims when a child is involved'

The Government must urgently remove the illogical and absurd gag on the families of murdered children who can no longer be identified on foot the Court of Appeal ruling, campaigners say.

The ruling means the media is no longer able to publish the names of children when someone is charged with killing them.

It also means the person charged with the child's murder or manslaughter cannot be named if, by doing so, the child would also be identified.

This has led to an outcry from victims groups who say it has the dual effect of silencing victims while also protecting the perpetrators by allowing them to remain anonymous.

A mother who lost family members to murder has told the Irish Examiner that this ruling will erase victims and their families, while a leading Government TD said that justice minister Helen McEntee must move to end this “absurdity” as soon as possible.

The mother, who has been outspoken on criminal justice reform, has previously been named, along with her children and their killer.

However, she can now no longer be named in light of this ruling.

"What this ruling is doing is silencing victims and others from coming forward," she said.

"I don't believe this was the intention of the original legislation. It is unfortunate. The original intention was about protecting children.

It's my choice, and my choice as their mother to make, and what this does is silence all victims when a child is involved.

Fianna Fáil TD and senior counsel Jim O’Callaghan said the situation whereby victims cannot be identified is “absurd”.

Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists Seamus Dooley called on the Government to “urgently” introduce fresh legislation to address this unintended anomaly, which he said is “illogical”.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he will “deal with it if legislation is required”, but that he needs to study the matter more closely.